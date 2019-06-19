Tokyo shares end higher on upbeat trade news 19 June 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher on Wednesday, extending rallies on Wall Street following upbeat comments from the US and China on trade ahead of the G20 summit.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.72 percent, or 361.16 points, to 21,333.87, while the broader Topix index was up 1.74 percent, or 26.60 points, at 1,555.27.