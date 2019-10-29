UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares End Higher On US-China Trade Optimism

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo shares end higher on US-China trade optimism

Tokyo shares surged to the highest close in a year Tuesday, lifted by optimism about US-China trade talks and the yen's relative stability

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares surged to the highest close in a year Tuesday, lifted by optimism about US-China trade talks and the Yen's relative stability.

The benchmark Nikkei index added 0.47 percent or 106.86 points to 22,974.13, while the broader Topix index rose 0.86 percent or 14.25 points to 1,662.68.

