Tokyo shares end higher on US-China trade optimism

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares surged to the highest close in a year Tuesday, lifted by optimism about US-China trade talks and the Yen's relative stability.

The benchmark Nikkei index added 0.47 percent or 106.86 points to 22,974.13, while the broader Topix index rose 0.86 percent or 14.25 points to 1,662.68.