Tokyo shares end in positive territory after global rout

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares recovered early losses and closed in positive territory on Tuesday as investors bought on dips in see-saw trade following a global rout on fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nikkei 225 index, which temporarily fell more than three percent in morning trade, closed up 0.06 percent, or 9.49 points, at 17,011.53.

The broader Topix index jumped 2.60 percent, or 32.12 points, to 1,268.46 Yen.