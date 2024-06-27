Open Menu

Tokyo Shares End Lower

June 27, 2024

Tokyo shares end lower

Tokyo stocks ended down on Thursday as sharp falls in Micron Technology weighed on chip shares

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended down on Thursday as sharp falls in Micron Technology weighed on chip shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.82 percent, or 325.53 points, to 39,341.54, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.33 percent, or 9.25 points, to 2,793.70.

Investors sold Tokyo shares after the semiconductor giant Micron issued a performance outlook that disappointed global investors, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Market players were also keeping an eye on the yen, which stood at 160.35 to the dollar after dipping to 160.87, its lowest level in 38 years.

The yen's weakness, in large part due to Japan's monetary easing policies, has stoked speculation about a new government intervention to lift the currency.

"The market remained soft... with investors staying cautious about the possibility of an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan," IwaiCosmo added.

Chip-related shares sagged in Tokyo. Tokyo Electron fell 2.38 percent to 34,800 yen, and Disco lost 2.67 percent to 60,830 yen.

But Advantest, which makes tests for chips, edged up 0.26 percent to 6,238 yen.

Sony Group rose 1.65 percent to 13,530 yen. SoftBank Group ended up 0.40 percent to 10,135 yen, reversing earlier losses.

Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, fell 1.96 percent to 40,490 yen.

