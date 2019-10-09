Tokyo shares end lower as hopes dim for US-China talks

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks fell on Wednesday as Wall Street tumbled on dimming hopes for much-anticipated trade talks later this week following reports of heightened tensions between the US and China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.61 percent, or 131.40 points, to end at 21,456.38, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.30 percent, or 4.80 points, to 1,581.70.