Tokyo shares end lower as US-China trade worries linger

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares ended lower Friday, taking their cue from weaker markets across Asia, as investors fretted that Hong Kong tensions would feed into wider US-China trade relations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.49 percent or 115.23 points to 23,293.91, while the broader Topix index fell 0.51 percent or 8.70 points to 1,699.36.