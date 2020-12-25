Tokyo shares end lower in thin holiday trade

Tokyo stocks ended nominally lower on Friday after thin trade with overseas investors absent for Christmas holidays

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks ended nominally lower on Friday after thin trade with overseas investors absent for Christmas holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.04 percent, or 11.74 points, at 26,656.61, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.23 percent, or 4.14 points, to 1,778.41.