UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares End Lower In Thin Holiday Trade

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:06 PM

Tokyo shares end lower in thin holiday trade

Tokyo stocks ended nominally lower on Friday after thin trade with overseas investors absent for Christmas holidays

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks ended nominally lower on Friday after thin trade with overseas investors absent for Christmas holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.04 percent, or 11.74 points, at 26,656.61, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.23 percent, or 4.14 points, to 1,778.41.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Christmas Holidays Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

Indian soldier injured in IIOJK grenade blast

49 seconds ago

South Korea reports record virus surge on Christma ..

2 minutes ago

Farooq for releasing all detainees to strengthen d ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Extends Quarantine for All Arrivals to 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Receives First Batch of 168,000 Moderna COV ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 85 more people due to COVID-19 d ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.