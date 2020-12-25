UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares End Lower In Thin Holiday Trade

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:59 PM

Tokyo shares end lower in thin holiday trade

Tokyo stocks ended nominally lower on Friday after thin trade with overseas investors absent over the Christmas holidays

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks ended nominally lower on Friday after thin trade with overseas investors absent over the Christmas holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.04 percent, or 11.74 points, at 26,656.61, for a weekly loss of 0.40 percent.

The broader Topix index edged up 0.23 percent, or 4.14 points, to 1,778.41 for a weekly loss of 0.83 percent.

"The market was in the state of 'no selling in quiet times'," Okasan Online Securities said, referring to a Tokyo market maxim cautioning traders to reject the impulse to dump shares during quiet moments and remain patient until the next opportunity arises.

"The range was so narrow that no one felt shares move," the brokerage said in a note.

Overnight gains on Wall Street lifted the Tokyo market to open higher. The momentum however was short-lived, and investors searched for fresh news in sluggish trade.

Still, bargain hunting prevented a sharp fall of the market.

"The news that Britain and the EU reached a trade deal meant one fewer element of uncertainty, but investors did not see it as a major trading cue," SMBC Nikko Securities added.

Former prime minister Shinzo Abe faced tough questioning in televised parliament sessions about a scandal involving payments to his supporters, but that did not move the market either.

The Dollar stood at 103.56 yen, against 103.70 on Thursday in New York.

Shortly before the market opened, the government said Japan's jobless rate was 2.9 percent in November, improving from 3.1 percent in the previous month.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group lost 3.15 percent to 7,692 Yen following reports that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, for which the Japan-based internet titan serves as a major shareholder, was facing an anti-trust probe by Chinese authorities.

Shipping firms fared better.

Nippon Yusen surged 6.50 percent to 2,392 yen, after the firm upgraded annual earnings outlook. Mitsui O.S.K. lines also roared 6.35 percent to 3,150 yen.

Automakers also enjoyed gains. Toyota rose 0.59 percent at 7,789 yen. Nissan trimmed early gains but still ended up 0.71 percent at 555.2 yen.

But Sony lost 1.36 percent to 9,953 yen. Nintendo travelled between positive and negative territory, and ended down 0.09 percent at 64,670 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Scandal Dollar Christmas China Parliament Holidays Tokyo New York Japan November Stocks Market From Government Nissan Toyota

Recent Stories

Change of guards at Quaid’s mausoleum as nation ..

20 minutes ago

Joint efforts needed to cope with second wave of C ..

2 minutes ago

Police Chief in US' Columbus Recommends Firing Off ..

2 minutes ago

More than 2,100 new Coronavirus cases reported, 85 ..

22 minutes ago

GoDaddy apologises for fake Christmas bonus email ..

22 minutes ago

Russian police raid Navalny ally's flat after tric ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.