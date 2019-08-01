Tokyo shares end marginally higher ahead of US data

Tokyo shares closed marginally higher Thursday ahead of the release of key US economic data later in the day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares closed marginally higher Thursday ahead of the release of key US economic data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which opened lower trailing falls on Wall Street, edged up 0.09 percent, or 19.46 points, to end at 21,540.99, while the broader Topix index rose 0.14 percent, or 2.21 points, to 1,567.35.