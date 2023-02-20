UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares End Slightly Higher

Published February 20, 2023

Tokyo shares end slightly higher

Tokyo stocks ended marginally higher on Monday, recovering from earlier losses as investors sought fresh cues with the US market closed for a holiday

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks ended marginally higher on Monday, recovering from earlier losses as investors sought fresh cues with the US market closed for a holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.07 percent, or 18.81 points, to 27,531.94, while the broader Topix index rose 0.39 percent, or 7.78 points, to 1,999.71.

Purchases of value stocks -- those trading at a lower price than they could be worth -- supported the market, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

"The Tokyo market ended at today's high, and above the psychologically important 27,500 mark, also thanks to a firmer tone from the Shanghai index, which encouraged investors," the brokerage added.

On Friday, Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower, concluding a mixed week pressured by worries over more rate hikes from the US central bank.

New York trading floors will be closed on Monday for Presidents' Day.

"I suspect markets will likely trade in a more defensive posture given that recent data development has resulted in significant revisions higher on the course of Fed policy," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

The dollar fetched 134.12 yen in Asian trade, against 134.17 yen in New York on Friday.

Nintendo added 0.15 percent to 5,464 yen and Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, rose 0.20 percent to 10,070 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 1.76 percent to 998 yen.

Tech investor SoftBank Group fell 0.61 percent to 5,729 yen. Toyota lost 0.26 percent to 1,902.5 yen. Sony Group dropped 0.35 percent to 11,440 yen.

