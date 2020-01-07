Tokyo shares jumped 1.6 percent on Tuesday, propped up by gains on Wall Street and a breather in the yen's rise amid US-Iran tensions

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares jumped 1.6 percent on Tuesday, propped up by gains on Wall Street and a breather in the Yen's rise amid US-Iran tensions.

The Nikkei 225 index, which lost nearly two percent on Monday, rose 1.60 percent, or 370.86 points, to close at 23,575.72. The broader Topix index was up 1.62 percent, or 27.56 points, at 1,725.05.