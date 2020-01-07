UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares End Up 1.6% On US Rallies, Yen's Fall

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo shares end up 1.6% on US rallies, yen's fall

Tokyo shares jumped 1.6 percent on Tuesday, propped up by gains on Wall Street and a breather in the yen's rise amid US-Iran tensions

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares jumped 1.6 percent on Tuesday, propped up by gains on Wall Street and a breather in the Yen's rise amid US-Iran tensions.

The Nikkei 225 index, which lost nearly two percent on Monday, rose 1.60 percent, or 370.86 points, to close at 23,575.72. The broader Topix index was up 1.62 percent, or 27.56 points, at 1,725.05.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo

Recent Stories

Unanimous stance of political parties on national ..

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 7, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

The future looks promising, says first female pres ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.