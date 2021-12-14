Tokyo shares fall ahead of Fed decision on 14th Dec, 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo stocks fell on Tuesday, extending falls on Wall Street ahead of a US Federal Reserve decision and as markets weighed worries over the latest coronavirus variant

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks fell on Tuesday, extending falls on Wall Street ahead of a US Federal Reserve decision and as markets weighed worries over the latest coronavirus variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.73 percent, or 207.85 points, to 28,432.64, while the broader Topix index lost 0.22 percent or 4.32 points at 1,973.81.