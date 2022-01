Tokyo shares ended lower on Thursday as Japan sees a rapid rise in coronavirus infections

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares ended lower on Thursday as Japan sees a rapid rise in coronavirus infections.

The benchmark Nikkei index fell 0.96 percent, or 276.53 points, to 28,489.13, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.68 percent, or 13.78 points, to 2,005.58.