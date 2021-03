Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street where rising bond yields renewed inflation concerns with financial shares hit hard.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.86 percent, or 253.90 points, to 29,178.80, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.21 percent, or 23.86 points, to 1,954.00.