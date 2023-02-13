UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Fall On High-tech Selling, Eye On Bank Of Japan

February 13, 2023

Tokyo stocks fell on Monday as tech shares came under pressure while investors digested reports about the Bank of Japan's new governor

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks fell on Monday as tech shares came under pressure while investors digested reports about the Bank of Japan's new governor.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.88 percent, or 243.66 points, at 27,427.32, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.47 percent, or 9.29 points, to 1,977.67.

The market faced selling pressure as investors awaited the official announcement, slated for Tuesday, of the candidates to replace current Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his deputies.

Japanese media say the government is set to nominate economics professor Kazuo Ueda as the next central banker, a surprise pick as the market expected sitting deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya to be the next BoJ chief.

"The market fell on worries about US inflation as well as speculation that the Bank of Japan (under the next leader) may adjust its policy," Daiwa Securities said.

"Many investors refrained from actively trading (ahead of the Tuesday announcement), and the index drifted lower," the brokerage said.

Falls of US tech shares, driven down by rising US rates, also impacted the Tokyo market, it added.

"Caution over the monetary policies of Japan and the US is becoming more and more pronounced," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The dollar stood at 132.23 yen, against 131.42 yen in New York late Friday.

Among major shares, Advantest -- which makes tests for semiconductors -- fell 1.57 percent to 10,010. High-tech investor SoftBank Group lost 1.12 percent to 5,812 yen.

Sony Group fell 1.93 percent to 11,710 yen. Nintendo fell 1.56 percent to 5,224 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 0.89 percent to 966.3 yen.

Toyota trimmed losses and ended down 0.13 percent to 1,876.5 yen. Nissan gained 0.58 percent to 483 yen.

