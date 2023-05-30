UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Fall On Profit-taking

Tokyo markets drifted lower Tuesday on profit-taking after blue-chip shares ended on a three-decade high the previous day, with Wall Street closed for a holiday

Tokyo, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):Tokyo markets drifted lower Tuesday on profit-taking after blue-chip shares ended on a three-decade high the previous day, with Wall Street closed for a holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei index slipped 0.34 percent, or 107.11 points, to 31,126.43 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.66 percent, or 14.18 points, to 2,146.47.

Investors locked in profits after the Nikkei scored its highest finish in 33 years, while global markets hailed a broad deal between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over raising the debt ceiling.

Analysts say foreign market players have been a major driver of recent gains in Tokyo and they are now taking a break with the US market closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

"The Tokyo market is expected to open quietly due to a lack of fresh trading cues, while the US market takes a break," brokerage house Monex said.

"One focus is on whether the Nikkei can maintain its current strength as a sense of short-term overheating lurks," it added.

Traders worldwide continued to monitor political steps in Washington to formalise the debt-ceiling deal.

"Voting on the US debt ceiling is expected to begin from Wednesday and there appears to be sufficient support to clear passage," Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank said.

The dollar stood at 140.07 yen, compared with 140.27 yen in Europe.

Nintendo rose 0.59 percent to 5,944 yen. Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo fashion chain, firmed 0.70 percent to 33,280 yen.

Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, jumped 1.75 percent to 17,980 yen.

Toyota lost 0.54 percent to 1,918 yen. SoftBank Group plunged 3.70 percent to 5,337 yen.

