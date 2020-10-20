Tokyo shares fall on US stimulus talks ahead of earnings

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday on dwindling chances of a US stimulus package, as some investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of the corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.44 percent or 104.09 points at 23,567.04, while the broader Topix index fell 0.75 percent or 12.24 points to 1,625.74.

hih/kaf/gle