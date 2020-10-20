UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares Fall On US Stimulus Talks Ahead Of Earnings

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo shares fall on US stimulus talks ahead of earnings

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday on dwindling chances of a US stimulus package, as some investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of the corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.44 percent or 104.09 points at 23,567.04, while the broader Topix index fell 0.75 percent or 12.24 points to 1,625.74.

hih/kaf/gle

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Imran Khan will become more powerful in coming day ..

8 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches the &quot;Joud&quot; ..

11 hours ago

Etihad operates maiden commercial passenger flight ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.