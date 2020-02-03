Tokyo shares fall on virus worries

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks dropped on Monday as the Chinese market plunged after investors returned from an extended holiday during which the new coronavirus outbreak drove down the global market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.01 percent or 233.24 points to 22,971.94, while the broader Topix index fell 0.70 percent, or 11.78 points, at 1,672.66.