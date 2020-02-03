UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Fall On Virus Worries

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 04:40 PM

Tokyo shares fall on virus worries

Tokyo stocks dropped on Monday as the Chinese market plunged after investors returned from an extended holiday during which the new coronavirus outbreak drove down global indices

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks dropped on Monday as the Chinese market plunged after investors returned from an extended holiday during which the new coronavirus outbreak drove down global indices.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.01 percent, or 233.24 points, to 22,971.94, while the broader Topix index fell 0.70 percent, or 11.78 points, to 1,672.66.

The Dollar bought 108.52 yen, slightly higher that the 108.36 Yen seen in New York on Friday.

"The Nikkei average started the day under selling pressure, continuing the falling trend seen in European and US markets" as economists sounded the alarm that the coronavirus might significantly damage the global economy, Okasan Online Securities said in a note to clients.

Selling in Tokyo was accelerated by plunges of Chinese shares as investors returned from an extended holiday break, during which the viral outbreak in China and beyond drove down global markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index and the Shenzhen Composite Index dropped more than 8.0 percent on Monday.

But the Chinese markets later began to reduce losses, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index came above water.

Tokyo investors also regained calm and trimmed earlier losses, as they had braced themselves for far worse Chinese selloffs.

"After the lunar new year holiday, the Chinese markets began with sharp falls, but they enjoyed solid support, which then led the Nikkei to quickly trim its losses," SMBC Nikko Securities said.

The Nikkei stayed in a narrow band in the afternoon before further gaining buoyancy shortly before finishing the day, SMBC Nikko said.

"There is a sense that the falls (in China) remained within expectations," Okasan added, saying that some bargain hunting also provided support for the Tokyo market.

Still, some consumer brands that benefit from Chinese tourist spending suffered falls.

Cosmetics maker Shiseido dropped 3.77 percent to 6,820 yen, while department store chain Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings plunged 6.85 percent to 802 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing gave up 2.93 percent to 57,600 yen.

Nintendo fell 1.79 percent to 40,040 yen. Sony ended down 0.19 percent to 7,703 yen after temporarily emerging into positive territory moments before the closing bell.

Construction toolmaker Komatsu fell 2.01 percent to 2,417.5 yen.

