UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Fall On Weak US Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Tokyo shares fall on weak US data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended down on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak, after a gloomy US consumer confidence report drove down Wall Street shares overnight.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gave up 0.91 percent, or 244.87 points, to 26,804.60, while the broader Topix index fell 0.72 percent, or 13.81 points, to 1,893.57.

The Dollar stood at 135.91 yen, against 136.20 Yen in New York on Tuesday.

Weak US data deflated spirits on Wall Street, with the Dow ending down 1.6 percent while the Nasdaq lost 3.0 percent.

The cautious mood continued through Asian trading hours, on top of worries over the speed of interest rate hikes by central banks worldwide.

"The market became wary over the increased risk of recession, as indicated by the latest US Conference board consumer confidence index," Daiwa Securities said.

Sell-offs, including of major blue-chip shares, hit the Tokyo market as a risk-averse mood grew among investors -- who also locked in profits after four days of gains, Okasan Online Securities said.

Cooling US consumer confidence weighed on Japanese shipping companies. Nippon Yusen lost 2.18 percent to 9,440 yen while its smaller rival Kawasaki Kisen dropped 3.73 percent to 8,520 yen.

Surging demand for electricity in greater Tokyo, combined with the will of political leaders to restart more nuclear reactors, boosted Tokyo Electric Power Holdings 5.27 percent to 579 yen.

Falls of US tech shares also dragged down Japanese stock prices. Tokyo Electron, a major producer of tools to build semiconductors, fell 2.84 percent to 46,200 yen. Industrial robot maker Fanuc slipped 0.61 percent to 22,010 yen.

Sony Group fell 0.99 percent to 11,485 yen, after announcing that it was launching a new brand for PC gaming gear. SoftBank Group fell 1.64 percent to 5,325 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Dollar Nuclear Robot Kawasaki Tokyo New York Stocks Market Top Asia

Recent Stories

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed b ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

20 minutes ago
 The supplementary budget has been approved by the ..

The supplementary budget has been approved by the Balochistan Assembly

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

1 hour ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

1 hour ago
 PM directs interior ministry to work on more liber ..

PM directs interior ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

2 hours ago
 Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of gi ..

Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of giving plots to judges

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.