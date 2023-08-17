Tokyo shares fall on worries over China, US rate hikes

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares fell on Thursday as investors continued to worry about the Chinese economy and more US interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.44 percent, or 140.82 points, to 31,626.00, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.34 percent, or 7.78 points, to 2,253.06.

"The market is looking for the next level of support. The current cycle of falls could continue a little more," said Chihiro Ota of SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Shares of other Asian markets are similarly down." Wall Street shares ended in the red after minutes from the US Fed's July policy meeting showed that most participants saw a risk that inflation could require further tightening.

This "prompted the US yield to rise and encouraged selling of stocks", IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

However, the Tokyo market trimmed losses in the afternoon on bargain-hunting while players also bought back shares of companies with strong earnings.

Looking ahead, global investors will focus on key US earnings reports including retail giant Walmart and Applied Materials, which supplies equipment to make semiconductors.

Among major Tokyo shares, Nintendo fell 1.78 percent to 6,180 yen, while heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which manages the Uniqlo brand, lost 1.49 percent to 33,020 yen.

A major producer of construction equipment, Komatsu, dropped 1.66 percent to 3,910 yen, and Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, lost 0.66 percent to 18,200 yen.

Meanwhile, Sony Group rose 1.00 percent to 12,130 yen, and Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, shed earlier losses and rose 0.44 percent to 20,465 yen.

Toyota also managed to reverse losses to end up 0.27 percent to 2,377 yen.

The rising bond yields lifted banking shares, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rising 0.96 percent to 1,099 Yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group adding 0.95 percent to 6,361 yen.