Tokyo, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares slipped Monday, as investors digested falls on Wall Street and searched for new cues with the US market closed for a holiday.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.50 percent, or 115.48 points, to 23,089.95. The broader Topix index dropped 0.42 percent, or 6.86 points, to 1,609.74.