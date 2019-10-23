UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Firm On Stable Yen Ahead Of Earnings Season

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo shares firm on stable yen ahead of earnings season

Tokyo shares ended higher Wednesday as the yen stabilised against the dollar, while many investors sat on their hands before Japanese businesses start issuing their quarterly earnings

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares ended higher Wednesday as the Yen stabilised against the Dollar, while many investors sat on their hands before Japanese businesses start issuing their quarterly earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.34 percent, or 76.48 points, at 22,625.38 while the broader Topix index rose 0.59 percent, or 9.54 points, to 1,638.14.

