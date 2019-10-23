Tokyo shares firm on stable yen ahead of earnings season

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares ended higher Wednesday as the Yen stabilised against the Dollar, while many investors sat on their hands before Japanese businesses start issuing their quarterly earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.34 percent, or 76.48 points, at 22,625.38 while the broader Topix index rose 0.59 percent, or 9.54 points, to 1,638.14.