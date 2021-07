Tokyo, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened flat Friday as investors eyed US jobs data to be released later in the day, following global rallies as economic data generally improves.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.03 percent, or 7.42 points, to 28,714.46, while the broader Topix index added 0.37 percent, or 7.19 points, to 1,946.40.