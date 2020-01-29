UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares Gain After Wall Street Rebound Despite Virus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

Tokyo shares gain after Wall Street rebound despite virus fears

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, as investors eyed developments related to the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.40 percent or 93.89 points to 23,309.60 points in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.20 percent or 3.35 points to 1,695.63 points.

The gain came after the global market went through a broad sell-off, as coronavirus cases continue to spread in and outside of China.

"Japanese shares are expected to show a technical rally on the rebound of the US markets while the yen's gain hits a lull," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

World markets regained a sense of stability after WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Beijing said he believed that China was capable of controlling and containing the new virus, Ito added.

The virus remains a cause for concern with more infections and deaths likely, but investors are starting to return to the market to look for bargains and promising shares, he said.

The Dollar fetched 109.10 Yen against 109.12 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Among major shares, Honda rose 1.02 percent to 2,878 yen, while Toyota fell 0.19 percent to 7,732 yen.

Sony added 0.32 percent to 7,798 yen. Tyremaker Bridgestone rose 0.52 percent to 3,893 yen.

Shipping shares also enjoyed healthy gains. Top logistics firm Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha rose 2.99 percent to 1,826 yen. Mitsui OSK Lines added 2.19 percent to 2,755 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Beijing Honda Tokyo New York Stocks Market Toyota Top

Recent Stories

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

31 minutes ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

7 hours ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.