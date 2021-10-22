Tokyo shares gain as Evergrande makes interest payment

Tokyo stocks advanced Friday as investors cheered news that the troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande had made a key interest payment

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks advanced Friday as investors cheered news that the troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande had made a key interest payment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.34 percent or 96.27 points to 28,804.85, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.07 percent or 1.42 points to 2,002.23.

