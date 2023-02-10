Tokyo shares gain despite US falls

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares traded higher on Friday despite an overnight rout on Wall Street as US Treasury bond yields made gains, signalling the possibility of further rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.51 percent, or 140.95 points, to 27,725.30 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index, which opened lower, added 0.21 percent or 4.19 points to 1,989.19.

The Dollar fetched 131.65 Yen against 131.56 yen in New York and 131.17 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

A weaker yen, which inflates profits for Japanese companies selling products and services overseas, helped boost exporter shares.

Mizuho Securities said traders would likely be in "a wait-and-see mode" ahead of the release of US inflation data on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.

7 percent and the broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.9 percent. The tech-rich Nasdaq index dropped 1.0 percent.

The yield of the 10-year US Treasury note advanced -- a reversal that coincided with the major US stock indices tumbling into the red.

In Tokyo, the market was supported by chip-related shares such as Tokyo Electron, which soared 4.97 percent to 48,560 yen after lifting its annual net profit and sales forecasts.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 2.09 percent to 10,230 yen while industrial robot maker Fanuc firmed 0.67 percent to 23,045 yen.

Nissan edged up 0.08 percent to 473.1 yen after the company maintained its full-year profit forecasts on Thursday.

Toyota fell 0.92 percent to 1,883.5. The automaker also left its annual forecasts unchanged.

