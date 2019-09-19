UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Gain On US Rate Cut, As BoJ Holds Policy Line

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:50 PM

Tokyo shares gain on US rate cut, as BoJ holds policy line

Tokyo shares rebounded Thursday after the US Federal Reserve offered a fresh rate cut, while the Bank of Japan stood pat

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):Tokyo shares rebounded Thursday after the US Federal Reserve offered a fresh rate cut, while the Bank of Japan stood pat.

The benchmark Nikkei index added 0.38 percent or 83.74 points to 22,044.45, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent or 9.04 points to 1,615.66.

"The Nikkei had a strong start after an additional rate hike was decided at the FOMC, leading the Dow to gain," Okasan Online Securities said in a statement.

The dollar's relative strength early in the day also encouraged investors, SMBC Nikko Securities said in a commentary.

But buying subsided before the lunch break as investors waited for the Bank of Japan's policy decision, which was issued around midday, Okasan said.

The Japanese central bank, as expected, did not adjust its ultra-easy monetary policy, but warned of increasing downside risks for the global economy.

Risks cited by the BoJ included the prolonged trade war between the US and China, and the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union without a divorce deal.

"After the BoJ's policy decision, the yen firmed, prompting investors to lock in profit, which led the Nikkei to give up earlier gains," Okasan said.

The dollar slipped to 107.93 yen from 108.43 yen in New York.

Among major shares, IT firm NEC added 2.17 percent to 4,710 yen. Kansai Electric Power added 2.66 percent to 1,389 yen.

Tokyo Electric Power Holdings rose 0.92 percent to 551 yen, after a court cleared three of its former executives of criminal charges related to the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gave up earlier gains and fell 0.16 percent to 565.1 yen, as did rival Mizuho Financial Group which still managed to stay above water, ending up 0.24 percent at 168.5 yen.

Toyota fell 0.75 percent to 7,364 yen. Sony lost 0.34 percent to 6,375 yen.

Nintendo edged up 0.17 percent to 42,460 yen.

