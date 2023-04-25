Tokyo shares inch up at close ahead of earnings

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday after a mixed close on Wall Street as investors await corporate earnings reports in Japan and the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.09 percent, or 26.55 points, to end at 28,620.07, while the broader Topix index added 0.24 percent, or 4.81 points, to 2,042.15.

Traders cheered strong financial results from motor maker Nidec, which "beat market expectations and lifted investors' optimism about other earnings reports in the manufacturing sector", Daiwa Securities said.

"Tech-related shares were solid, as were financial-sector issues. Domestic-demand stocks also advanced," the brokerage noted.

But gains were capped as technical charts warned of short-term overheating, Daiwa added.

Some investors moved to lock in profits as they awaited more corporate earnings and major economic indicators such as US gross domestic product and spending, analysts said.

Lingering worries over earnings from some US lenders hit by the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank also weighed on the market.

"But factors such as the yen's relative weakness continued to provide support" in Tokyo trading, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Nidec rose 0.92 percent to 6,685 yen, and Nintendo rose 1.04 percent to 5,649 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rebounded to end 0.31 percent higher at 31,970 yen.

Toyota rose 0.11 percent to 1,800 yen, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 0.25 percent to 859 yen.