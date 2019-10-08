Tokyo Shares Jump On Cheaper Yen, Asian Shares
Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:30 AM
Tokyo shares finished higher on Tuesday, lifted by a cheaper yen as well as healthy gains on Asian markets
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.99 percent or 212.53 points to 21,587.78, while the broader Topix index rose 0.87 percent or 13.75 points to 1,586.50.