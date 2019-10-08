UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Jump On Cheaper Yen, Asian Shares

Tue 08th October 2019

Tokyo shares jump on cheaper yen, Asian shares

Tokyo shares finished higher on Tuesday, lifted by a cheaper yen as well as healthy gains on Asian markets

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares finished higher on Tuesday, lifted by a cheaper Yen as well as healthy gains on Asian markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.99 percent or 212.53 points to 21,587.78, while the broader Topix index rose 0.87 percent or 13.75 points to 1,586.50.

