Tokyo Shares Jump On Easing Hong Kong, Brexit Worries

Thu 05th September 2019

Tokyo shares jump on easing Hong Kong, Brexit worries

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Tokyo shares jumped Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street on easing worries over Brexit and the crisis in Hong Kong.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 2.12 percent, or 436.80 points, to 21,085.94, while the broader Topix index added 1.84 percent, or 27.65 points, to 1,534.46.

