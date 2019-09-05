Tokyo shares jump on easing Hong Kong, Brexit worries

Tokyo shares jumped Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street on easing worries over Brexit and the crisis in Hong Kong

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Tokyo shares jumped Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street on easing worries over Brexit and the crisis in Hong Kong.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 2.12 percent, or 436.80 points, to 21,085.94, while the broader Topix index added 1.84 percent, or 27.65 points, to 1,534.46.