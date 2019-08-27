Tokyo shares jump on US rallies 27 August 2019

(@imziishan)

Tokyo shares rebounded Tuesday, helped by rallies on Wall Street following US President Donald Trump's upbeat comments on a possible China trade deal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares rebounded Tuesday, helped by rallies on Wall Street following US President Donald Trump's upbeat comments on a possible China trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.96 percent, or 195.04 points, to 20,456.08 Yen, while the broader Topix index gained 0.

79 percent, or 11.66 points, to 1,489.69.

The Nikkei stayed comfortably in positive territory throughout the day after Trump on Monday said the United States and China will resume their trade talks "very shortly", boosting Wall Street shares.

The comments came just as the world's two biggest economies exchanged biting tariffs.