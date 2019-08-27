Tokyo Shares Jump On US Rallies, Weaker Yen 27 August 2019
Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:30 AM
Tokyo shares rebounded Tuesday, helped by rallies on Wall Street following US President Donald Trump's upbeat comments on a possible China trade deal, with the yen declining against the dollar
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.96 percent, or 195.04 points, to 20,456.08 yen, while the broader Topix index gained 0.79 percent, or 11.66 points, to 1,489.69.