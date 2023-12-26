Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Flat

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo shares open flat

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened nearly flat Tuesday in the absence of any major cues to investors, with many markets around the world still closed for the Christmas holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.01 percent, or 4.14 points, to 33,249.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.10 percent, or 2.31 points, to 2,335.09.

"The market should move within a narrow band as it lacks fresh cues with the US market closed for the holiday," brokerage house Monex said.

"There are a limited number of participants in the market. The mood of the market is likely to be one of wait-and-see," it added.

In the region, financial markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia and New Zealand are closed Tuesday for public holidays.

Shortly before the opening bell, the Japanese government said the nation's unemployment rate in November was at 2.5 percent, flat from the previous month.

The Dollar stood at 142.11 yen, off slightly from 142.35 Yen in Tokyo on Monday, when US and UK markets were closed.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group edged up 0.08 percent to 6,104 yen. Sony Group also firmed 0.08 percent to 13,130 yen.

Toyota was off 0.22 percent to 2,531.5 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group slipped 0.41 percent to 1,202 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.33 percent to 35,710 yen.

