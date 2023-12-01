Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Flat After Mixed Wall Street Close

Published December 01, 2023

Tokyo shares open flat after mixed Wall Street close

Tokyo stocks opened little changed on Friday after New York shares ended mixed

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened little changed on Friday after New York shares ended mixed.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.04 percent, or 12.09 points, to 33,474.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.21 percent, or 4.90 points, to 2,379.83.

"The Tokyo market should be well supported after the Dow surged to renew this year's best close," brokerage house Monex said.

Still, tech stocks faced selling pressure in early trade, after US high-tech shares slumped overnight, including chipmaker Nvidia that lost 2.85 percent.

Fresh data indicated lower inflation in the US and Europe, fueling broad speculations that the Fed may no longer feel the need to raise interest rates.

In fact, markets are factoring in a higher probability of rate cuts by the Fed next year, said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"With the diminishing necessity for the Federal Reserve to raise rates in response to inflation concerns, the prevailing sentiment suggests that the central bank's next move will likely involve rate cuts," he said.

"Decelerating inflation, Fed cuts, and above-expectations growth may be a constructive backdrop for stocks," he said.

The dollar was at 147.86 yen, off from 148.14 seen in New York, but up from 146.99 yen seen in Tokyo on Thursday.

Among major shares, Toyota added 1.40 percent to 2,833.5 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.16 percent to 37,550 yen.

Overnight selling of US semiconductor shares depressed their Japanese peers.

Tokyo Electron fell 0.79 percent to 23,835 yen. Advantest lost 0.83 percent to 4,642 yen.

SoftBank Group fell 0.30 percent to 6,002 yen. Nintendo went down 0.87 percent to 6,852 yen.

