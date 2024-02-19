Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Flat As Nintendo Falls

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday but Nintendo shares dived after reports said its next console will be delayed.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.09 percent, or 33.58 points, to 38,453.66 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.04 percent, or 1.05 points, to 2,625.78.

Nintendo tumbled eight percent after several media reported, citing sources, that the launch of the much-anticipated successor to the popular Switch console will be delayed until the early months of 2025.

On Friday, Wall Street retreated as inflation data dampened hopes of an early Federal Reserve interest rate cut, while the Nikkei index ended at a new 34-year high.

Senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said Japanese markets were "expected to start lower due to losses of US shares".

The Dollar fetched 149.98 Yen in Asian trade, against 150.16 yen in New York.

Among major shares, Sony Group fell 0.11 percent to 13,460 yen while chip-linked Tokyo Electron lost 0.20 percent to 35,280 yen.

Toyota climbed 0.35 percent to 3,426 yen while SoftBank Group jumped 2.61 percent to 8,532 yen.

