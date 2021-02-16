UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares Open Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:50 AM

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors kept a bullish outlook with Japan preparing to start vaccinations against the coronavirus, fuelling hopes for economic normalisation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.48 percent, or 145.59 points, to 30,229.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.37 percent, or 7.21 points, to 1,961.15.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IDEX is a clear, unique demonstration of increasin ..

7 hours ago

UAE proud of hosting IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 in midst ..

7 hours ago

UAE a dynamic international hub for organising spe ..

7 hours ago

IDEX and Navdex 2021 reveal UAE’s capabilities a ..

8 hours ago

&#039;IDEX 2021 is a bright facade for the UAE,&#0 ..

8 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX take center stage in Ministry of Defe ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.