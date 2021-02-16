Tokyo shares open higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors kept a bullish outlook with Japan preparing to start vaccinations against the coronavirus, fuelling hopes for economic normalisation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.48 percent, or 145.59 points, to 30,229.74 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.37 percent, or 7.21 points, to 1,961.15.