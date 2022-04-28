UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares rose in morning trade on Thursday after US indices avoided further sharp falls, relieving investors who also cheered solid corporate earnings.

The Nikkei 225 index opened flat then firmed 0.42 percent, or 110.19 points, to 26,496.82, while the broader Topix index added 0.70 percent, or 13.05 points, to 1,873.81.

The Dollar stood at 128.46 yen, barely changed from 128.43 Yen on Wednesday in New York.

Investors are showing a healthy appetite for bargains, but they are also shying away from major moves as Japan enters a holiday period known as Golden Week.

The Tokyo market will be closed on Friday for a long weekend, and will only open on Monday and Friday next week.

Events during this period include a decision from the Federal Reserve, whose moves towards hiking interest rates have dragged on market sentiment, and US corporate earnings including Amazon, Apple, Intel, Twitter and McDonald's.

For now Tokyo shares are feeling the benefit of overnight gains on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 index ended up 0.

2 percent and the Dow gained 0.2 percent.

"We expect the Tokyo market to stay solid. The S&P avoided a sell-off overnight, which itself is a positive factor," Okasan Online Securities said.

Market players also cheered robust earnings issued Wednesday by Advantest, a major producer of testing tools for semiconductors, as well as buy-back announcements by other companies, Okasan added.

The US market remains volatile due to rising oil prices and fears over Europe's energy supplies as the war in Ukraine continues, keeping investors cautious.

Small vehicle specialist Suzuki plunged 5.50 percent to 3,710 yen after German prosecutors raided the company over the alleged use of devices that make vehicles appear less polluting than they actually are.

But Advantest roared 4.18 percent to 8,980 yen, while chipmaker Murata rose 0.83 percent to 7,630 yen.

Toyota edged up 0.21 percent to 2,170 yen. Sony Group firmed 1.87 percent to 11,190 yen and SoftBank Group added 0.29 percent to 5,197 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Dollar Europe Twitter German Company Oil Vehicles Vehicle Tokyo New York Japan Apple Gold Market From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

8 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

8 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

8 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve ..

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Age ..

8 hours ago
 Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to P ..

Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - ..

8 hours ago
 NAB's performance lauded

NAB's performance lauded

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.