Tokyo shares open higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday, lifted by gains on Wall Street last week, though the spread of Covid in China weighed on investor sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.49 percent, or 128.75 points, to 26,364.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.33 percent, or 6.35 points, to 1,904.29.

"Tokyo shares should enjoy a solid start, after US shares advanced," online brokerage Monex said in a commentary.

A set of fresh data last week indicated a slowing of US inflation, although many investors kept their guards high, predicting sluggish overall growth next year.

"While inflation may be receding... investors will likely remain sufficiently sceptical until we see a more sustained and pronounced deceleration," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Amid thin holiday trade, investors are also keeping their eyes on spiking virus cases in China after the world's second-largest economy dropped its zero-Covid policy.

In Japan, players also monitored the falling approval rating for the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Local media say Kishida may replace his reconstruction minister as soon as this week over a political funds scandal.

It would make him the fourth minister under Kishida to be dismissed in the past few months over scandals involving money or ties with the Unification Church.

The Dollar stood at 132.66 yen, compared with 132.82 Yen seen Friday in New York.

Among major shares, Toyota rose 0.50 percent to 1,827 yen. Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, added 0.47 percent to 8,540 yen. Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing jumped 1.43 percent to 80,220 yen. Construction equipment maker Komatsu firmed 0.64 percent to 2,921.5 yen.

Energy developer Inpex roared 2.39 percent to 1,459 yen.

SoftBank Group zigzagged between positive and negative territory, standing 0.09 percent higher at 5,762 in early trade. Sony Group gave up early gains and was flat at 10,200 yen.