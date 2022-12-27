Tokyo shares open higher

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher on Tuesday, trading in a narrow range as the market lacked fresh clues during winter holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.62 percent, or 164.91 points, to 26,570.78 at the open, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.60 percent, or 11.50 points, to 1,914.02.

"Today's Japanese markets are expected to start on a light note due to a lack of trading clues with the US markets closed the previous day," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

"There is a prevailing mood of restraint because of the low number of market participants during the Christmas holiday." Amid thin holiday trade, investors were focused on China's decision to end mandatory quarantine on arrival after three years of strict control since the pandemic began.

The country is also seeing an unprecedented surge in infections after abruptly lifting restrictions following nationwide protests.

The Dollar fetched 132.66 Yen in early trade, down from 132.57 yen on Monday in Tokyo.

In Tokyo trading, shares linked to tourists from China were higher due to expectations of recovery.

Takashimaya, which runs luxury department stores, soared 7.08 percent to 1,829 yen after the company said their net profit would likely be five-fold that in the previous year.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings jumped 6.64 percent to 1,476 yen.

SoftBank Group gained 0.93 percent to 5,823 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 1.15 percent to 81,600 yen.

