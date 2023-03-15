Tokyo shares open higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as worries about the US banking sector eased, helping to boost New York shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.55 percent, or 148.97 points, to 27,371.01 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.00 percent, or 19.57 points, to 1,967.11.

The dollar was at 134.51 yen, up slightly from 134.20 yen in New York.

Investors are regaining confidence after New York shares avoided further banking turmoil, "with the market apparently taking a view that the worst is now passed", said Taylor Nugent from National Australia Bank.

The Dow rose 1.1 percent, while the Nasdaq jumped 2.1 percent, reflecting easing fears about wider financial distress after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Global investors returned their focus to inflation and the Fed's efforts to fight it with rate hikes, after US consumer prices rose six percent.

"It certainly seems that inflation is taking a bit of a back seat for now, but the strong print could become more meaningful if financial stresses are resolved, and the market starts to focus on a longer Fed cycle," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

At the moment, the Tokyo market should benefit from the brightening investor spirit, said brokerage firm Monex.

"The Japanese market is expected to enjoy early gains after New York ended higher," it said in a note, adding that the Nikkei's next target is seen at 27,500.

Global investors also monitored geopolitical concerns after news that a Russian aircraft caused a US drone to crash over the Black Sea, added National Australia Bank's Nugent.

Among major issues, banks gained.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 4.24 percent to 857.9 yen, Mizuho Financial Group rose 2.49 percent to 1,913.5 yen, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 2.54 percent to 5,373 yen.

Toyota gained 0.61 percent to 1,820 yen, while Nissan rose 1.87 percent to 484.9.

Nintendo shed earlier losses and rose 0.57 percent to 5,094 yen.

Heavily weighted Advantest, which makes semiconductor tests, rose 1.36 percent to 11,190 yen.