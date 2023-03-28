Tokyo shares open higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday after the Dow index was lifted by US bank share gains as fears of a crisis in the sector eased.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.39 percent, or 108.12 points, to 27,584.99 at the open, while the broader Topix index added 0.33 climbed 0.59 percent, or 11.67 points, to 1,973.51.

"Japanese stocks are expected to rise on the back of receding financial system uncertainty in the US and Europe," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

On Wall Street, both the Dow and S&P 500 advanced Monday, although the Nasdaq finished lower following a choppy session.

Bank shares rallied as fears receded after a regional US lender took over most of collapsed rival Silicon Valley Bank.

The dollar fetched 131.07 yen in early Asian trade against 131.56 yen in New York on Monday.

In Tokyo trading, banks were higher, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gaining 1.05 percent to 5,190 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumping 1.38 percent to 837 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.63 percent to 27,820 yen but Sony Group lost 0.61 percent to 11,380 yen.