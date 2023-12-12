Tokyo shares open higher

Open Menu

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied to its best finish in nearly two years on rising hopes for the US economic outlook

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied to its best finish in nearly two years on rising hopes for the US economic outlook.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.13 percent, or 372.06 points, to 33,163.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.50 percent, or 11.88 points, to 2,370.43.

The strong start came as investors wait for the release of fresh US inflation data later in the day, before the US Federal Reserve concludes its policy meeting on Wednesday.

The market hopes that the key data will provide further evidence that the US economy is headed for a "soft landing" as inflation appears to be cooling off, with many speculating that the Fed may even cut interest rates in 2024.

"Investors sense they are nearing touchdown on the soft landing economic glide path, positioning for a benign inflation print or at least one that won't upset the market's bullish dynamics", said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

The Dow ended at its highest level in nearly two years, while the Nasdaq also advanced.

The dollar stood at 145.78 yen, off slightly from 146.09 yen seen in New York.

The yen has been coming off highs seen last week on the back of waning expectations that the Bank of Japan might tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy next week.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group added 0.42 percent to 5,788 yen. Nintendo rose 1.55 percent to 6,997 yen. Sony Group advanced 0.31 percent to 13,055 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing added 0.62 percent to 35,670 yen.

Semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron jumped 2.93 percent to 23,680 yen. Advantest firmed 1.91 percent to 4,426 yen.

Toyota, however, drifted lower, falling 0.17 percent to 2,701 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 1.02 percent to 1,267.5.

