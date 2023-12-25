Tokyo shares open higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday in thin holiday trading following gains of US tech shares last week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.61 percent, or 200.89 points, to 33,369.94 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.60 percent, or 14.04 points, to 2,350.47.

While trading slowed heading into Christmas, global investors in general continued to buy shares on the belief that the US economy will achieve a "soft landing" and that the Federal Reserve may turn to rate cuts in the coming year, Nomura Securities said.

"The Nasdaq gained last week... In Tokyo, high-tech issues and growth stocks are expected to perform today," the brokerage said.

Many global investors are expected to stay quiet, with stock markets throughout most of Asia closed for the holiday on Monday.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.14 percent or 4.

17 points to 2,910.60. The Taiwan Weighted Index edged up 0.15 percent or 26.29 points to 17,622.73.

Some players might be looking for an opportune time to sell stocks as US shares have gained steadily in recent weeks, Nomura added.

An immediate focus in Tokyo is whether Japanese shares can sustain their upward momentum throughout the day, particularly after investors finish making a round of purchases in early trade, brokerage house Monex said.

The Dollar stood at 142.24 yen, compared with 142.45 Yen in New York last week.

Among major shares, Toyota rose 1.19 percent to 2,546 yen. Nintendo added 0.75 percent to 6,998.

Fast Retailing, which operates Uniqlo stores, rose 0.53 percent to 35,800 yen.

Among high-tech shares, investor SoftBank Group added 1.13 percent to 6,092 yen. Sony Group added 1.46 percent to 13,175 yen. Tokyo Electron added 0.36 percent to 24,995 yen.