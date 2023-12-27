Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday as investors cheered gains on Wall Street overnight.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.66 percent, or 220.72 points, to 33,526.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.55 percent, or 12.78 points, to 2,351.64.

The global market continued to swing upward on hopes that US rate cuts are a possibility for the coming year, brokerage house Monex said.

Many players believe Federal Reserve policymakers could make moves in March, said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"The endurance of positive sentiments regarding potential Federal Reserve rate cuts in the new year remains an open question that may find resolution with the early 2024 reading on US Non-Farm Payrolls," he said.

"Despite the resilience of US growth, there are indications of deceleration and vulnerability in crucial sectors."

The Dollar stood at 142.80 yen, compared with 142.34 Yen in New York.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group jumped 6.07 percent to 6,469 yen after the high-tech investor said it was acquiring T-Mobile shares worth $7.59 million.

Toyota rose 0.61 percent to 2,556.5 yen. Sony Group added 1.22 percent to 13,310 yen.

Semiconductor shares also surged.

Tokyo Electron rose 2.02 percent to 25,810 yen. Advantest added 1.22 percent to 4,882 yen. Lasertec firmed 1.82 percent to 38,010 yen.

Energy developer Inpex rose 1.05 percent to 1,966 yen.