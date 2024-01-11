Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday on the back of gains in US tech shares, with Japan's blue chips trading at their highest levels in over three decades.

The Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.56 percent, or 538.91 points, to 34,980.63 in early trade while the broader Topix index gained 1.55 percent, or 37.98 points, to 2,482.46.

The Nasdaq advanced 0.8 percent overnight, encouraging investors to look to tech shares.

Players on Wednesday had pushed the Nikkei index to its highest finish since 1990, and were not in the mood for locking in their profit just yet.

"The Tokyo market is expected to climb further in early trade, thanks to overnight gains of New York shares while the Yen drifts lower," brokerage Monex said.

The Dollar stood firm at 145.55 yen in Tokyo, slightly off from 145.77 yen in New York but was nearly flat from 145.54 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Global investors awaited the release of key US data, including inflation data, to assess the timing of possible rate cuts by the Fed.

Among major shares, Sony Group jumped 3.47 percent to 14,330 yen. Toyota advanced 3.73 percent to 2,847.5 yen. SoftBank Group rose 1.63 percent to 6,413 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Toyota

Recent Stories

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

9 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

9 hours ago
 CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

9 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

9 hours ago
 Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

9 hours ago
 British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK- ..

British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK-Pakistan’s strong ties

9 hours ago
Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: ..

Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: Zelensky

9 hours ago
 CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationaliz ..

CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationalization of KICH

9 hours ago
 Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly d ..

Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly doubled

9 hours ago
 Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour ..

Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour agency

10 hours ago
 CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against ..

CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against terrorism

9 hours ago
 FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enha ..

FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enhancing bilateral trade: Atif Ik ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business