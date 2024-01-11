Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday on the back of gains in US tech shares, with Japan's blue chips trading at their highest levels in over three decades.

The Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.56 percent, or 538.91 points, to 34,980.63 in early trade while the broader Topix index gained 1.55 percent, or 37.98 points, to 2,482.46.

The Nasdaq advanced 0.8 percent overnight, encouraging investors to look to tech shares.

Players on Wednesday had pushed the Nikkei index to its highest finish since 1990, and were not in the mood for locking in their profit just yet.

"The Tokyo market is expected to climb further in early trade, thanks to overnight gains of New York shares while the Yen drifts lower," brokerage Monex said.

The Dollar stood firm at 145.55 yen in Tokyo, slightly off from 145.77 yen in New York but was nearly flat from 145.54 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Global investors awaited the release of key US data, including inflation data, to assess the timing of possible rate cuts by the Fed.

Among major shares, Sony Group jumped 3.47 percent to 14,330 yen. Toyota advanced 3.73 percent to 2,847.5 yen. SoftBank Group rose 1.63 percent to 6,413 yen.