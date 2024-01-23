Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 05:37 PM

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, chasing Wall Street shares overnight with focus on the Bank of Japan's policy decision to be announced later in the day

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.59 percent, or 214.75 points, to 36,761.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.66 percent, or 16.74 points, to 2,561.66.

Investors were cheered after the Dow and the S&P 500 hit new record highs on growing optimism for the US economy ahead of a heavy week of US corporate earnings.

"Tokyo shares are expected to surge higher on the back of strong US shares," brokerage house Monex said.

Investors awaited the outcome of the policy decision by the Bank of Japan, expected to be announced late morning or early afternoon.

The BoJ is largely expected to maintain the current easy money policy.

But the meeting is attracting attention as investors try to gauge how a recent deadly earthquake disaster in Japan's central region might affect the bank's move towards possible rate hikes in the near future, Monex added.

The dollar was at 148.14 yen, little changed from 148.13 yen in New York.

Among major shares, Toyota rose 1.24 percent to 3,019 yen. Nintendo gained 0.85 percent to 8,172 yen.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, added 0.10 percent to 28,730 yen.

Sony Group rose 0.10 percent to 14,815 yen.

SoftBank Group fell 0.33 percent to 6,701 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing edged down 0.08 percent to 39,580 yen.

