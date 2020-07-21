UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares Open Higher

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:57 PM

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo shares opened higher on Tuesday after US high-tech stocks surged overnight on hopes for strong earnings

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):Tokyo shares opened higher on Tuesday after US high-tech stocks surged overnight on hopes for strong earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.43 percent or 98.12 points to 22,815.60 in early trade while the broader Topix index rose 0.19 percent or 2.96 points to 1,579.99.

The solid start on the Tokyo market came after major US tech shares such as Amazon and Microsoft drove the tech-rich Nasdaq Composit Index to another record close of 10,767.09, up 2.5 percent.

"Against expectations, US stocks returned to the trading week by gaining, which should encourage Tokyo shares to also rise in early trade," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

US high-tech shares benefitted as many workers around the world turned to their products to work from home or do online shopping.

The Tokyo market should also remain well supported thanks to the Bank of Japan's asset purchase programme, amid thin trade, the brokerage said.

But some investors may refrain from making major moves ahead of a four-day weekend in Japan, Okasan said, adding that the market could turn mixed after an initial round of buying is finished.

Many investors are also eyeing opportunities to lock in profits ahead of a new corporate earnings season.

The dollar stood at 107.12 yen, compared with 107.30 yen on Monday in New York.

Ahead of the opening bell, the government said Japan's core consumer prices remained flat in June from a year ago, providing a further piece of evidence for Tokyo's prolonged struggle to boost prices to achieve two-percent inflation and foster stable growth.

Among major shares, tech investor SoftBank Group surged 2.17 percent to 5,408. Tokyo Electron, major producer of equipment for making semiconductors, also rose 0.82 percent to 29,360 yen.

Sony added 1.72 percent to 8,391 yen, while Nintendo jumped 2.38 percent to 48,140 yen.

But Toyota lost earlier gains and fell 0.18 percent to 6,782 yen.

Drug maker Shionogi&Co added 1.95 percent to 6,382 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported that it was expanding its capacity to produce vaccines, as the company continues the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Dollar Company Bank Tokyo New York Japan May June Stocks Market From Government Toyota Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Record 876 flamingo chicks born during 2020 breedi ..

31 minutes ago

Arabtec wins contract from Saudi Aramco worth SAR2 ..

46 minutes ago

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

2 hours ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

2 hours ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

2 hours ago

Markets rally on hopes for vaccine; EU grinds out ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.