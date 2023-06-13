UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Higher After US Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday after Wall Street stocks advanced ahead of key economic data and central bank decisions

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday after Wall Street stocks advanced ahead of key economic data and central bank decisions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.72 percent, or 234.95 points, to 32,668.95 at the open, while the broader Topix index added 0.49 percent, or 11.00 points, to 2,249.77.

"Today's Japanese markets are expected to start higher on the back of higher US shares," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

"The Nikkei index is likely to extend its gains... but traders are likely to remain in a wait-and-see mode as the US Consumer Price Index is expected to be released in the evening," he said in a note.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.

6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.9 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.5 percent.

The CPI report will likely influence whether the Federal Reserve follows expectations and skips an interest rate increase after more than a year of hikes.

The dollar fetched 139.45 yen in early Asian trade, against 139.56 yen in New York on Monday.

In Tokyo trading, chip-linked shares were higher, with Tokyo Electron jumping 3.05 percent to 19,535 yen and Advantest soaring 4.65 percent to 19,220 yen.

SoftBank Group firmed 3.78 percent to 6,222 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 1.32 percent to 35,250 yen.

Toyota gained 2.99 percent to 2,131 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo Price New York Stocks Market Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Workers' remittances decline to $24.83 billion in ..

Workers' remittances decline to $24.83 billion in 11 months of FY2022-23

13 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

26 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean Foreign Minister jointl ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean Foreign Minister jointly chair inaugural bilateral st ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE champions future-driven investments with digit ..

UAE champions future-driven investments with digital principles: Omar bin Sultan ..

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer ..

ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer patients children in several ..

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offer ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offers condolences over victims of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.