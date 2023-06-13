Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday after Wall Street stocks advanced ahead of key economic data and central bank decisions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.72 percent, or 234.95 points, to 32,668.95 at the open, while the broader Topix index added 0.49 percent, or 11.00 points, to 2,249.77.

"Today's Japanese markets are expected to start higher on the back of higher US shares," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

"The Nikkei index is likely to extend its gains... but traders are likely to remain in a wait-and-see mode as the US Consumer Price Index is expected to be released in the evening," he said in a note.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.

6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.9 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.5 percent.

The CPI report will likely influence whether the Federal Reserve follows expectations and skips an interest rate increase after more than a year of hikes.

The dollar fetched 139.45 yen in early Asian trade, against 139.56 yen in New York on Monday.

In Tokyo trading, chip-linked shares were higher, with Tokyo Electron jumping 3.05 percent to 19,535 yen and Advantest soaring 4.65 percent to 19,220 yen.

SoftBank Group firmed 3.78 percent to 6,222 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 1.32 percent to 35,250 yen.

Toyota gained 2.99 percent to 2,131 yen.